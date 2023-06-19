Things appear to be looking up for Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is -38.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NDLS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 33.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is -1.08% and -19.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -34.81% off its SMA200. NDLS registered -42.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a -11.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.92%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $154.40M and $523.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.54% and -48.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noodles & Company (NDLS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noodles & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.70% this year.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.12M, and float is at 35.91M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Noodles & Company (NDLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kline Corey,the company’sEVP – Technology. SEC filings show that Kline Corey bought 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $9889.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52141.0 shares.

Noodles & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that WEST THOMAS B (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $3.89 per share for $7780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the NDLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 107,439 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,245,943 shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS).

Noodles & Company (NDLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 37.53% up over the past 12 months and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) that is 46.87% higher over the same period. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 29.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.