Things appear to be looking up for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is -52.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRQR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.12% off the consensus price target high of $5.52 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.35% higher than the price target low of $1.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is -0.71% and -11.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -10.68% off its SMA200. PRQR registered 131.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

The stock witnessed a 0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.85%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $137.60M and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.82% and -54.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.60%).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.89M, and float is at 65.89M with Short Float at 1.21%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is trading -22.13% down over the past 12 months.