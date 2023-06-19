Things appear to be looking up for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) is 116.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPRB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is 0.45% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 25.75% off its SMA200. SPRB registered 48.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.39.

The stock witnessed a 3.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.59%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $93.80M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 149.29% and -33.33% from its 52-week high.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.90M, and float is at 23.52M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novo Holdings A/S,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S bought 2,208,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $3.17 per share for a total of $7.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.72 million shares.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that O’Donnell Niall (Director) bought a total of 630,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $3.17 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the SPRB stock.