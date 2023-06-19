Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $8.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CURV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.24% off the consensus price target high of $4.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -46.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 16.11% and -9.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -21.46% off its SMA200. CURV registered -43.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.92.

The stock witnessed a -9.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.39%, and is 16.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has around 2061 employees, a market worth around $298.01M and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.28% and -64.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (71.70%).

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 276.30% this year.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.69M, and float is at 93.03M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Killion Theo,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Killion Theo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $2.82 per share for a total of $28174.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37429.0 shares.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 16.55% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 30.28% higher over the same period. Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is 14.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.