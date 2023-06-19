TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) – The 12.63% Upside Potential Remains

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is 27.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.43 and a high of $90.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMDX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.58% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.93% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.63, the stock is 3.68% and 4.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 23.99% off its SMA200. TMDX registered 178.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$120.73.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.28%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $119.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 728.06. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.20% and -12.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.26M, and float is at 30.68M with Short Float at 11.36%.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hassanein Waleed H,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $71.64 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

TransMedics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Hassanein Waleed H (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $78.13 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the TMDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Gordon Stephen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $79.05 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 18,789 shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX).