TSHA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Now

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) is -66.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -0.61% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -50.32% off its SMA200. TSHA registered -74.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.16%, and is -10.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $49.13M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -84.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-417.60%).

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.26M, and float is at 37.55M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nagendran Sukumar,the company’sPresident and Head of R&D. SEC filings show that Nagendran Sukumar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $3400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34226.0 shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Manning Paul B (Director) bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $2.00 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.64 million shares of the TSHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Alam Kamran (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,325 shares at an average price of $3.47 for $11538.0. The insider now directly holds 266,121 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA).

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) that is trading 102.14% up over the past 12 months and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is 59.83% higher over the same period. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is 163.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.