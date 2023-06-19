Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) – The 48.52% Upside Potential Remains

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is -61.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.78 and a high of $29.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is -8.90% and -13.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -52.15% off its SMA200. UEIC registered -69.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

The stock witnessed a -7.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.61%, and is -8.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has around 4658 employees, a market worth around $107.49M and $518.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.57% and -72.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.70% this year.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.75M, and float is at 12.05M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PONTUAL ROMULO,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PONTUAL ROMULO bought 1,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $8.40 per share for a total of $9996.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4579.0 shares.

Universal Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that MULLIGAN WILLIAM C (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $9.81 per share for $49042.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40163.0 shares of the UEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Hackworth Bryan M (SVP and CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.65 for $48254.0. The insider now directly holds 61,073 shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC).

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -5.70% down over the past 12 months and VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is 42.94% higher over the same period. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is 6.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.