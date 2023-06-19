UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) is 35.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.05 and a high of $16.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URGN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.47% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is 9.26% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 24.61% off its SMA200. URGN registered 77.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.27.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.18%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $288.24M and $68.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.35% and -25.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-997.50%).

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.28M, and float is at 20.90M with Short Float at 4.08%.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Mark,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Mark sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $10.12 per share for a total of $19228.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Smith Jason Drew (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $10.12 per share for $16556.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12600.0 shares of the URGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Schoenberg Mark (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 258 shares at an average price of $11.85 for $3057.0. The insider now directly holds 23,950 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN).

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.