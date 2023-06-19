USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) up 14.94% since start of the year

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is 14.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.61 and a high of $76.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USNA stock was last observed hovering at around $61.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.2% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.15, the stock is -2.21% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 3.32% off its SMA200. USNA registered -15.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.15%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $974.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.06 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.80% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.28M, and float is at 11.16M with Short Float at 2.97%.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulham David Mulham,the company’sCHIEF SALES OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mulham David Mulham sold 1,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $94977.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12041.0 shares.

USANA Health Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Macuga Daniel A. (CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER) sold a total of 2,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $62.88 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 778.0 shares of the USNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Brown Jim (PRESIDENT) disposed off 12,202 shares at an average price of $66.48 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA).

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -24.69% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is 11.12% higher over the same period. Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is -45.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.