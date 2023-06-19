Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -3.46% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -25.07% off its SMA200. RBOT registered -39.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.55%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.68% and -56.09% from its 52-week high.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.80% this year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.13M, and float is at 60.08M with Short Float at 8.76%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly William John,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kelly William John sold 4,869 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $2.18 per share for a total of $10637.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Morris June (CLO, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $2.31 per share for $5768.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the RBOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Sachs Adam David (President and CEO) disposed off 24,252 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $54366.0. The insider now directly holds 1,178,395 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT).