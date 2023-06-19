Vicor Corporation (VICR) – The 0.22% Upside Potential Remains

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) is 2.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.71 and a high of $82.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VICR stock was last observed hovering at around $56.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.53% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -21.96% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.88, the stock is -0.82% and 13.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. VICR registered -5.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.48.

The stock witnessed a 12.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.05%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) has around 1088 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $408.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.73 and Fwd P/E is 36.96. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.77% and -33.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicor Corporation (VICR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.16M, and float is at 22.39M with Short Float at 10.91%.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Vicor Corporation (VICR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRILLY SEAN,the company’sCorp. VP-Eng., Pwr Syst. SEC filings show that CRILLY SEAN sold 23,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $43.07 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23416.0 shares.

Vicor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Fendelet Quentin A. (Corp. VP-CAO) sold a total of 571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $47.17 per share for $26934.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VICR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Fendelet Quentin A. (Corp. VP-CAO) acquired 571 shares at an average price of $39.95 for $22811.0. The insider now directly holds 571 shares of Vicor Corporation (VICR).

Vicor Corporation (VICR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTS Corporation (CTS) that is 20.94% higher over the past 12 months. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is 18.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.