Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) is 22.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $12.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $14.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.25% higher than the price target low of $13.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is -5.95% and -10.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock 13.00% off its SMA200. VMD registered 74.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.71.

The stock witnessed a -11.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $494.16M and $193.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.43 and Fwd P/E is 20.09. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.69% and -23.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.16M, and float is at 35.00M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smokoff Timothy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smokoff Timothy sold 10,361 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $13.51 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67332.0 shares.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kaushal Nitin (Director) sold a total of 12,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $13.43 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the VMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Smokoff Timothy (Director) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $10.09 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 67,332 shares of Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD).