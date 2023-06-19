VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) is -29.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $2.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is 12.47% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 8.86% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. VNRX registered -14.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $367.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.15.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.37%, and is 10.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $123.31M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -37.22% from its 52-week high.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VolitionRx Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.18M, and float is at 37.93M with Short Float at 1.78%.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Butera Salvatore Thomas,the company’sCEO – Volition Veterinary. SEC filings show that Butera Salvatore Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $1.59 per share for a total of $15900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61350.0 shares.

VolitionRx Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Innes Guy Archibald (Director) bought a total of 234,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $1.75 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VNRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Micallef Jacob Vincent (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $57500.0. The insider now directly holds 188,392 shares of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX).

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) that is trading -13.07% down over the past 12 months.