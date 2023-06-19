Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) – The 10.55% Upside Potential Remains

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) is 112.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $14.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYGR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -44.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.97, the stock is 3.65% and 28.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 71.14% off its SMA200. VYGR registered 163.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21.

The stock witnessed a 7.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.76%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $573.40M and $190.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.66. Distance from 52-week low is 181.34% and -9.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.20%).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.63M, and float is at 32.93M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandrock Alfred,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Sandrock Alfred sold 7,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $7.83 per share for a total of $58232.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Swartz Robin (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $7.83 per share for $9858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71617.0 shares of the VYGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Hesslein Robert W. (Senior VP & General Counsel) disposed off 4,410 shares at an average price of $7.76 for $34222.0. The insider now directly holds 102,200 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -45.45% down over the past 12 months.