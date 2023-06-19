VVI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Viad Corp (VVI) Now

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $44.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VVI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.62% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.44% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.33, the stock is -1.61% and 11.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -10.75% off its SMA200. VVI registered -14.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.74%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Viad Corp (VVI) has around 3387 employees, a market worth around $511.42M and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.60 and Fwd P/E is 22.12. Distance from 52-week low is 42.32% and -45.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Viad Corp (VVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viad Corp (VVI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viad Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.40% this year.

Viad Corp (VVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.75M, and float is at 20.08M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Viad Corp (VVI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Viad Corp (VVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schechter Joshua,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schechter Joshua bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $21.85 per share for a total of $43691.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49323.0 shares.

Viad Corp (VVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading -16.10% down over the past 12 months.