Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WASH Stock Is Going Next

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) is -40.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.26 and a high of $55.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WASH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.88% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.05, the stock is 4.65% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -31.96% off its SMA200. WASH registered -42.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.54%.

The stock witnessed a 15.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.49%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $482.74M and $224.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.01% and -49.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.07M, and float is at 16.82M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Howes Constance A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Howes Constance A bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $44.01 per share for a total of $55012.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3320.0 shares.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Santos Edwin J (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $48.53 per share for $4853.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5200.0 shares of the WASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, DiSanto Kristen L (SEVP, CHRO & Corp Secr) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $48.16 for $30.0. The insider now directly holds 16,786 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH).

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) that is trading -38.16% down over the past 12 months and Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) that is -18.81% lower over the same period. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) is -45.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.