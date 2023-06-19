WD-40 Company (WDFC) Is Up 24.75% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is 24.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.16 and a high of $209.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDFC stock was last observed hovering at around $202.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.79% off the consensus price target high of $228.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -128.53% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $201.11, the stock is 4.47% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. WDFC registered 10.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.00%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) has around 583 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $509.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.05 and Fwd P/E is 35.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.54% and -4.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WD-40 Company (WDFC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WD-40 Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.58M, and float is at 13.38M with Short Float at 8.55%.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at WD-40 Company (WDFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olsem Patricia Q,the company’sDivision President, Americas. SEC filings show that Olsem Patricia Q sold 420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $84000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2323.0 shares.

WD-40 Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Brass Steven A (President and CEO) bought a total of 558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $179.08 per share for $99927.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16533.0 shares of the WDFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, LINDEMAN JEFFREY G (VP, Chief People Officer) acquired 543 shares at an average price of $179.08 for $97240.0. The insider now directly holds 2,300 shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC).

WD-40 Company (WDFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) that is trading 35.20% up over the past 12 months and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) that is 19.01% higher over the same period. The Clorox Company (CLX) is 27.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.