Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) is -18.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.75 and a high of $95.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMK stock was last observed hovering at around $67.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -115.39% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -115.39% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.77, the stock is 3.67% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -17.14% off its SMA200. WMK registered -13.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.43.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.90%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.01. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.65% and -30.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weis Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.90M, and float is at 16.30M with Short Float at 9.98%.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schertle Kurt A,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schertle Kurt A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $59.65 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5228.0 shares.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading -5.00% down over the past 12 months and Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) that is -5.48% lower over the same period. The Kroger Co. (KR) is -9.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.