West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: WTBA) is -21.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.04 and a high of $26.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTBA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0%.

Currently trading at $19.96, the stock is 11.80% and 16.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -4.64% off its SMA200. WTBA registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.42%.

The stock witnessed a 23.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $316.96M and $133.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.31. Profit margin for the company is 30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.75% and -23.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

West Bancorporation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year.

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.64M, and float is at 14.93M with Short Float at 1.55%.

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NELSON DAVID D,the company’sCEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that NELSON DAVID D bought 1,195 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $20590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84543.0 shares.

West Bancorporation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that NELSON DAVID D (CEO & PRESIDENT) bought a total of 753 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $17.23 per share for $12974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the WTBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Peters Bradley P (Executive Vice President) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.42 for $16420.0. The insider now directly holds 57,113 shares of West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA).

West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading -7.41% down over the past 12 months and Ames National Corporation (ATLO) that is -18.31% lower over the same period. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -7.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.