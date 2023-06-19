What should you know before buying stock in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is 7.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.79 and a high of $138.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPK stock was last observed hovering at around $126.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.43% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -9.18% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.65, the stock is -0.87% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 2.90% off its SMA200. CPK registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.59.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.39%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has around 1034 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $676.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.30 and Fwd P/E is 21.85. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.72% and -8.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.76M, and float is at 17.25M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R,the company’sChair of the Board. SEC filings show that SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $127.02 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77442.0 shares.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Webber Kevin J (Sr VP & Chief Dev Officer) sold a total of 540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $129.00 per share for $69660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7453.0 shares of the CPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Webber Kevin J (Sr VP & Chief Dev Officer) disposed off 2,060 shares at an average price of $129.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 7,993 shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK).

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading 7.82% up over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 10.28% higher over the same period. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is 10.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.