What should you know before buying stock in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) is 32.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 63.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 26.77% and 32.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 5.71% at the moment leaves the stock 21.76% off its SMA200. CLSD registered 10.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.78.

The stock witnessed a 42.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.31%, and is 15.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $86.30M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.44% and -20.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-279.30%).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.17M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciulla Thomas,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Ciulla Thomas sold 13,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $20139.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that LASEZKAY GEORGE M (CEO) sold a total of 20,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.46 per share for $29244.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CLSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Deignan Charles A. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,030 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $21045.0. The insider now directly holds 363,472 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 122.34% up over the past 12 months and Invitae Corporation (NVTA) that is -47.01% lower over the same period. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 48.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.