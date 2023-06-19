What should you know before buying stock in Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is 40.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.45% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is -9.26% and -16.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 2.51% off its SMA200. ENZ registered -9.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.78.

The stock witnessed a -12.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.67%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has around 465 employees, a market worth around $101.30M and $81.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.00% and -26.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.50%).

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enzo Biochem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -330.60% this year.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.38M, and float is at 37.77M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wolf James G.,the company’s10% owner until 2/13/2023. SEC filings show that Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $6450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Enzo Biochem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Wolf James G. (10% owner until 2/13/2023) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $1.28 per share for $6425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.1 million shares of the ENZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Wolf James G. (10% owner until 2/13/2023) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $6450.0. The insider now directly holds 4,095,000 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ).

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 7.63% up over the past 12 months and NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is 122.34% higher over the same period. RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is 78.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.