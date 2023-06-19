What should you know before buying stock in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.03 and a high of $79.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESTA stock was last observed hovering at around $67.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.6% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.81% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.7% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.24, the stock is -2.93% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 0.10% off its SMA200. ESTA registered 16.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.86.

The stock witnessed a -5.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.20%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $169.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.19% and -18.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.20% this year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.68M, and float is at 21.23M with Short Float at 8.69%.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gillin Leslie,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gillin Leslie sold 3,759 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $67.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3599.0 shares.