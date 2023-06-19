What should you know before buying stock in iCAD Inc. (ICAD)

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is -36.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICAD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -7.67% and -12.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -37.28% off its SMA200. ICAD registered -70.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.99.

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.87%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $30.50M and $26.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.43% and -74.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.60%).

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iCAD Inc. (ICAD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iCAD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.26M, and float is at 23.59M with Short Float at 1.04%.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iCAD Inc. (ICAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Dana R. SEC filings show that Brown Dana R bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $52000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

iCAD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Go Jonathan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 38,960 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $2.74 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ICAD stock.

iCAD Inc. (ICAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -5.70% down over the past 12 months and Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is 18.85% higher over the same period.