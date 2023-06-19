What should you know before buying stock in IDT Corporation (IDT)

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.68 and a high of $35.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $15.22 for the next 12 months. It is also -70.5% off the consensus price target high of $15.22 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -70.5% lower than the price target low of $15.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.95, the stock is -13.85% and -18.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -10.94% off its SMA200. IDT registered 11.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.57.

The stock witnessed a -20.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.50%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

IDT Corporation (IDT) has around 1680 employees, a market worth around $661.63M and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.59. Distance from 52-week low is 19.70% and -26.24% from its 52-week high.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDT Corporation (IDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/05/2023.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.50M, and float is at 16.42M with Short Float at 1.86%.

IDT Corporation (IDT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at IDT Corporation (IDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MASON JOYCE J,the company’sEVP and Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that MASON JOYCE J sold 3,407 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $32.89 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36119.0 shares.

IDT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that COSENTINO ERIC F. (Director) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $34.17 per share for $37592.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 705.0 shares of the IDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, SHEA NADINE (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) disposed off 1,296 shares at an average price of $33.78 for $43776.0. The insider now directly holds 6,275 shares of IDT Corporation (IDT).

IDT Corporation (IDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -17.39% down over the past 12 months and Orange S.A. (ORAN) that is -0.70% lower over the same period. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -32.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.