What should you know before buying stock in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) is -4.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.29 and a high of $111.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGRC stock was last observed hovering at around $97.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.48% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.98% higher than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.64, the stock is 1.14% and 3.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 1.15% off its SMA200. MGRC registered 21.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.97.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.98%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $752.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.74. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.13% and -15.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McGrath RentCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.42M, and float is at 24.02M with Short Float at 1.13%.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wescott Tara,the company’sVice President Human Resources. SEC filings show that Wescott Tara sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $91.31 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753.0 shares.

McGrath RentCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Skenesky John P (VP and Division Manager) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $90.97 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11730.0 shares of the MGRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Lieffrig John (VP and Division Manager) disposed off 1,655 shares at an average price of $90.04 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 15,370 shares of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC).

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Rentals Inc. (URI) that is trading 51.56% up over the past 12 months and Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) that is 37.49% higher over the same period. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is 38.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.