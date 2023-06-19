What should you know before buying stock in The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) is 16.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.68 and a high of $17.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.78, the stock is 2.53% and 0.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 4.17% off its SMA200. PNTG registered -15.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.55.

The stock witnessed a 3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has around 5335 employees, a market worth around $373.56M and $485.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.90. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.24% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Pennant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 27.10M with Short Float at 1.08%.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freeman Jennifer,the company’sSVP of Strategic Partnerships. SEC filings show that Freeman Jennifer sold 611 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $11.65 per share for a total of $7118.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34807.0 shares.

The Pennant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Gochnour John J (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,232 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $11.04 per share for $13601.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73982.0 shares of the PNTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Stringfield JoAnne (Director) disposed off 95 shares at an average price of $12.45 for $1183.0. The insider now directly holds 13,945 shares of The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG).