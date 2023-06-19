What should you know before buying stock in The York Water Company (YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is -2.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.85 and a high of $47.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YORW stock was last observed hovering at around $42.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.85% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.85% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.75, the stock is 1.59% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -0.15% off its SMA200. YORW registered 13.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.54.

The stock witnessed a 1.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

The York Water Company (YORW) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $613.81M and $61.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.17 and Fwd P/E is 27.52. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.72% and -7.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The York Water Company (YORW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The York Water Company (YORW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The York Water Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

The York Water Company (YORW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.28M, and float is at 14.10M with Short Float at 1.18%.

The York Water Company (YORW) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at The York Water Company (YORW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rasmussen Steven R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rasmussen Steven R bought 23 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $43.19 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3523.0 shares.

The York Water Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Rasmussen Steven R (Director) bought a total of 22 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $44.78 per share for $1000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3393.0 shares of the YORW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Hand Joseph Thomas (CEO & President) acquired 231 shares at an average price of $42.26 for $9750.0. The insider now directly holds 26,399 shares of The York Water Company (YORW).

The York Water Company (YORW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 5.62% up over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 19.87% higher over the same period. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 101.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.