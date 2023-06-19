Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) is -49.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHLR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -0.58% and -27.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 16.14% at the moment leaves the stock -51.66% off its SMA200. WHLR registered -68.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.05.

The stock witnessed a -12.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.64%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.05% over the week and 18.39% over the month.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $5.90M and $87.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.49% and -79.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.79M, and float is at 6.20M with Short Float at 0.12%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Kerry G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Campbell Kerry G. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $2160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Steamboat Capital Partners, LL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $1.90 per share for $3728.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40447.0 shares of the WHLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Steamboat Capital Partners, LL (10% Owner) acquired 4,496 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $8423.0. The insider now directly holds 38,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR).

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -11.25% down over the past 12 months and Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) that is 15.68% higher over the same period.