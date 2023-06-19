Why CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB) is -11.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.29 and a high of $14.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $10.98, the stock is 2.77% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -11.12% off its SMA200. CFB registered -17.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.02%.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.54%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) has around 465 employees, a market worth around $551.64M and $298.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.20% and -25.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.64M, and float is at 41.54M with Short Float at 3.50%.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kuykendall James W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kuykendall James W. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $47500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58201.0 shares.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that DALEY MICHAEL JOHN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $9.75 per share for $97500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CFB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, King Mason (Director) acquired 3,600 shares at an average price of $11.89 for $42804.0. The insider now directly holds 93,396 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB).

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 24.13% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -8.92% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 10.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.