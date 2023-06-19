Why GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) is -1.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOVX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 79.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -2.12% and -4.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -22.21% off its SMA200. GOVX registered -50.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.55%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.48.

The stock witnessed a -3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.48%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $16.90M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.38% and -85.63% from its 52-week high.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.90% this year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.34M, and float is at 26.05M with Short Float at 2.20%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DODD DAVID A,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that DODD DAVID A bought 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $20445.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Reynolds Mark (CFO) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $0.63 per share for $5040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68184.0 shares of the GOVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, CHASE RANDAL D (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $11000.0. The insider now directly holds 36,613 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX).