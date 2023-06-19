Why Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) is 4.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBTG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $8.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.02, the stock is -4.01% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 10.10% off its SMA200. GBTG registered 7.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.45%, and is -11.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $2.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.59. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.79% and -16.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.38M, and float is at 57.00M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Abbott Paul G,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Abbott Paul G bought 350 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $2188.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.54 million shares.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Abbott Paul G (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 8,147 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $6.25 per share for $50907.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the GBTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Bock Eric J. () acquired 2,250 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $14062.0. The insider now directly holds 2,028,107 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG).