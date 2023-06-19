Why Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) is 36.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIND stock was last observed hovering at around $10.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -17.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.54, the stock is 5.08% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 11.27% off its SMA200. LIND registered -1.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.00.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.14%, and is 5.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has around 870 employees, a market worth around $574.11M and $497.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.34% and -15.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.13M, and float is at 34.03M with Short Float at 15.05%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindblad Sven-Olof,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 2,850 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $12.05 per share for a total of $34353.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.67 million shares.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Lindblad Sven-Olof (Director) sold a total of 4,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $12.01 per share for $58140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.68 million shares of the LIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Lindblad Sven-Olof (Director) disposed off 14,585 shares at an average price of $12.09 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 11,681,249 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND).