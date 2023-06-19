Why MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) is -3.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.08 and a high of $125.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGPI stock was last observed hovering at around $101.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.69% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.48% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.63, the stock is 1.79% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -1.15% off its SMA200. MGPI registered 7.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.84%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $788.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.16 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Distance from 52-week low is 15.21% and -18.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGP Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.04M, and float is at 12.75M with Short Float at 16.65%.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust d,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust d sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $101.18 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

MGP Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Lux Donn S. (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $101.18 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.71 million shares of the MGPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Lux Donn S. (Director) disposed off 2,005 shares at an average price of $101.69 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI).

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -10.98% down over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 21.99% higher over the same period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -8.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.