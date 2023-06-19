Why Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) is 31.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMGA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -87.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.49, the stock is -8.57% and -8.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock 12.07% off its SMA200. OMGA registered 167.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.87.

The stock witnessed a -18.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.42%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $437.42M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 197.22% and -37.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.60%).

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.63M, and float is at 46.28M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Richard A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Young Richard A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $40000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Young Richard A (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $8.00 per share for $40000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the OMGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Young Richard A (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $40000.0. The insider now directly holds 749,118 shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA).

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -17.42% lower over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 53.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.