Why Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFT) is -12.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.71 and a high of $99.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAFT stock was last observed hovering at around $72.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $73.33, the stock is -0.66% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.49% off its SMA200. SAFT registered -19.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.09%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) has around 538 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $805.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.15 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.30% and -26.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.20% this year.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.68M, and float is at 14.14M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SRB CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SRB CORP bought 14,338 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $73.79 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.81 million shares.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that SRB CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $73.86 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the SAFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, SRB CORP (10% Owner) acquired 25,400 shares at an average price of $73.72 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 1,785,742 shares of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT).

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercury General Corporation (MCY) that is trading -32.12% down over the past 12 months and The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is -8.63% lower over the same period. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 15.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.