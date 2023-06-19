Why should you keep an eye on Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)?

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) is 30.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.04 and a high of $186.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALG stock was last observed hovering at around $183.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $213.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.14% off the consensus price target high of $237.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.73% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.53, the stock is 3.84% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 17.24% off its SMA200. ALG registered 61.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.32.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.55%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.87 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.24% and -1.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamo Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.90M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEHRLE RICHARD J,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that WEHRLE RICHARD J sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $182.28 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25723.0 shares.

Alamo Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Rizzuti Edward (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $184.21 per share for $72578.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5433.0 shares of the ALG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Pollock Janet S (VP, Human Resources) disposed off 150 shares at an average price of $180.40 for $27060.0. The insider now directly holds 2,606 shares of Alamo Group Inc. (ALG).

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 34.36% up over the past 12 months and AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is 20.77% higher over the same period. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is 4.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.