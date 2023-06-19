Why should you keep an eye on America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT)?

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is 32.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.24 and a high of $127.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRMT stock was last observed hovering at around $97.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.57% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -36.29% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.40, the stock is 5.72% and 12.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 24.01% off its SMA200. CRMT registered -4.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.06%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $623.92M and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.62% and -24.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.37M, and float is at 5.76M with Short Float at 13.25%.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peterson Adam K,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Peterson Adam K bought 384 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $79.50 per share for a total of $30528.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Peterson Adam K (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $69.48 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the CRMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Peterson Adam K (10% Owner) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $65.85 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 720,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT).

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 63.98% up over the past 12 months and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) that is 32.90% higher over the same period. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 13.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.