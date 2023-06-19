Why should you keep an eye on BancFirst Corporation (BANF)?

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) is 6.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.44 and a high of $118.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BANF stock was last observed hovering at around $93.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.07% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -28.3% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.66, the stock is 5.35% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 4.92% off its SMA200. BANF registered 1.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.45%.

The stock witnessed a 15.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.98%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $486.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.85% and -20.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BancFirst Corporation (BANF) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BancFirst Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.89M, and float is at 19.66M with Short Float at 3.06%.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at BancFirst Corporation (BANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberson Robin Noel,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roberson Robin Noel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $94.30 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BancFirst Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Goyne Joe (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $71.50 per share for $71500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5600.0 shares of the BANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, BRAND DENNIS L (Executive Vice President and) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $73.75 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 37,000 shares of BancFirst Corporation (BANF).

BancFirst Corporation (BANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is trading 12.60% up over the past 12 months and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) that is -6.37% lower over the same period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is -20.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.