Why should you keep an eye on Centerspace (CSR)?

Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) is 6.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.26 and a high of $89.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSR stock was last observed hovering at around $62.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $62.68, the stock is 3.26% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -0.45% off its SMA200. CSR registered -18.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.73.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.16%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Centerspace (CSR) has around 421 employees, a market worth around $932.68M and $264.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.98. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.28% and -29.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Centerspace (CSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centerspace (CSR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centerspace is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.50% this year.

Centerspace (CSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.03M, and float is at 14.92M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Centerspace (CSR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Centerspace (CSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Decker Mark Okey Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Decker Mark Okey Jr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $58.85 per share for a total of $58850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54252.0 shares.

Centerspace disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Decker Mark Okey Jr (President, CEO and CIO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $52.51 per share for $52510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45564.0 shares of the CSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Schissel John A (Director) acquired 225 shares at an average price of $68.00 for $15300.0. The insider now directly holds 7,595 shares of Centerspace (CSR).