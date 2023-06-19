Why should you keep an eye on ICF International Inc. (ICFI)?

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) is 25.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.98 and a high of $128.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICFI stock was last observed hovering at around $125.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $136.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.36% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.07% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.10, the stock is 5.58% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 14.57% off its SMA200. ICFI registered 30.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.29%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.55 and Fwd P/E is 17.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.47% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICF International Inc. (ICFI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICF International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.78M, and float is at 18.36M with Short Float at 1.95%.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ICF International Inc. (ICFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wasson John,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Wasson John sold 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $125.42 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21740.0 shares.

ICF International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Wasson John (CEO & President) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $125.14 per share for $12514.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26640.0 shares of the ICFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Datar Srikant M. (Director) disposed off 382 shares at an average price of $114.00 for $43548.0. The insider now directly holds 2,425 shares of ICF International Inc. (ICFI).

ICF International Inc. (ICFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 41.45% up over the past 12 months and Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) that is -13.04% lower over the same period. CRA International Inc. (CRAI) is 19.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.