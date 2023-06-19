Why should you keep an eye on InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)?

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) is 176.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is 33.83% and 64.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 16.10% at the moment leaves the stock 85.55% off its SMA200. NSPR registered 25.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.12.

The stock witnessed a 35.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.08%, and is 40.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $17.09M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 195.14% and -0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.70%).

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.09M, and float is at 5.53M with Short Float at 0.70%.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stuka Paul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stuka Paul bought 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

InspireMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that BERMAN MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 122,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.63 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, ROUBIN GARY S (Director) acquired 61,249 shares at an average price of $1.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 233,545 shares of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR).