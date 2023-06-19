Why should you keep an eye on Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS)?

Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is 23.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.19 and a high of $281.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFUS stock was last observed hovering at around $271.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $285.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.64% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.56% lower than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $271.78, the stock is 2.17% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 12.25% off its SMA200. LFUS registered 6.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.82.

The stock witnessed a 2.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.06%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $6.74B and $2.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.73 and Fwd P/E is 18.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.41% and -3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Littelfuse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.30% this year.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.78M, and float is at 24.35M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gorski Jeffrey G,the company’sSVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gorski Jeffrey G sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $270.15 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2713.0 shares.

Littelfuse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Nayar Deepak (SVP & GM Electronics Business) sold a total of 6,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $259.54 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4264.0 shares of the LFUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, CHUNG T J (Director) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $259.22 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 16,991 shares of Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS).

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading 45.99% up over the past 12 months. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is 12.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.