Why should you keep an eye on Smart Sand Inc. (SND)?

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is -5.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is 7.06% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. SND registered -34.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.48.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.42%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $68.60M and $296.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.29 and Fwd P/E is 15.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.36% and -36.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.60% this year.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.27M, and float is at 27.20M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Smart Sand Inc. (SND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $8.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Smart Sand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 1,807,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $1.91 per share for $3.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.18 million shares of the SND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. (Director) disposed off 1,265,137 shares at an average price of $1.91 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 6,982,770 shares of Smart Sand Inc. (SND).

Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Who are the competitors?

