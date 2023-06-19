Why should you keep an eye on StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) is -5.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.24 and a high of $106.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNEX stock was last observed hovering at around $90.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $113.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.4% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.4% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.95, the stock is 5.92% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -3.23% off its SMA200. SNEX registered 21.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.50.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.94%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $64.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.26% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneX Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.93M, and float is at 17.34M with Short Float at 0.94%.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOWLER JOHN MOORE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FOWLER JOHN MOORE sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55459.0 shares.

StoneX Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that RADZIWILL JOHN (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $86.90 per share for $83594.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40992.0 shares of the SNEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, RADZIWILL JOHN (Chairman of the Board) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $87.25 for $87250.0. The insider now directly holds 40,030 shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX).