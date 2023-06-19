Why should you keep an eye on Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI)?

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) is 54.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VANI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is -5.14% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -11.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.55% off its SMA200. VANI registered -79.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.49%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.35.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.18%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.90% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.83% and -81.80% from its 52-week high.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivani Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.76M, and float is at 35.28M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mendelsohn Aaron,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mendelsohn Aaron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $12980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Vivani Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Williams Gregg (Director) bought a total of 1,632,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $1.10 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.68 million shares of the VANI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Williams Gregg (Director) acquired 408,164 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 12,044,978 shares of Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI).

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cutera Inc. (CUTR) that is trading -56.41% down over the past 12 months.