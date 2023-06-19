Why Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) is -24.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 30.48% and 33.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 6.67% at the moment leaves the stock -13.12% off its SMA200. SCTL registered 67.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 51.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has around 275 employees, a market worth around $89.20M and $90.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.65% and -39.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Societal CDMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.30% this year.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.80M, and float is at 50.07M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.48 million shares.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) that is -24.67% lower over the same period. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is 1.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.