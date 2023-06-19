Why Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) is 123.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.93 and a high of $16.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TYRA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 18.22% and 21.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock 62.56% off its SMA200. TYRA registered 189.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 151.85%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.34.

The stock witnessed a 34.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.18%, and is 14.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 10.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 244.83% and 0.81% from its 52-week high.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.20% this year.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.40M, and float is at 38.61M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Todd,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Todd sold 12,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $16.13 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.7 million shares.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Bensen Daniel (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $16.15 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the TYRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Bensen Daniel (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 120 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $1974.0. The insider now directly holds 527,981 shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA).

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 24.19% higher over the same period.