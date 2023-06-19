Will Apexigen Inc. (APGN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) is -28.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $31.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.44% off the consensus price target high of $0.64 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.44% higher than the price target low of $0.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -1.09% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -71.86% off its SMA200. APGN registered -95.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.54%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.14%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.56% and -98.43% from its 52-week high.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apexigen Inc. (APGN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apexigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.16M, and float is at 20.84M with Short Float at 1.20%.