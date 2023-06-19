Will Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is -43.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $19.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPAA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 13.27% and 23.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -41.16% off its SMA200. MPAA registered -54.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.48%, and is 39.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.30% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $130.59M and $683.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.77. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.81% and -66.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.80% this year.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.21M, and float is at 18.54M with Short Float at 8.00%.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bryan David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bryan David bought 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $10.52 per share for a total of $5786.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26105.0 shares.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Borneo Rudolph J (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $13.25 per share for $39761.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37056.0 shares of the MPAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Ferguson Joseph Edwin (Director) disposed off 4,331 shares at an average price of $14.42 for $62461.0. The insider now directly holds 18,117 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA).

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -44.79% down over the past 12 months and Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) that is -14.16% lower over the same period. Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) is -2.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.